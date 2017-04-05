Bay Area Murder Suspect Offers $70 Million in Property to Be Released From Custody

A Bay Area woman accused of killing the father of her two children is planning to offer nearly $70 million in property to get out of custody.

Tiffany Li, 31, is charged with murder and accused of conspiring with two other defendants to kill her ex-boyfriend, Keith Green, said San Mateo County Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe. Li has been held on $35 million bail for nearly a year.

On Thursday, however, Li is expected to be released from jail after nearly 20 friends, family and business associates offered to put up their properties as a collateral for her bail, said her attorney Geoffrey Carr. Because Li is offering homes and business buildings to secure her $35-million bail, he said, the equity in the property must be twice that amount. She is also planning to pay some of her bail with cash.

“I was surprised at the number of people that came forward,” Carr said. “She is well-liked in the community and is a straight shooter. I think people believe she is not guilty.”

