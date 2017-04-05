× Kurt Busch, NASCAR driver

Kurt Busch is one of the biggest names in racing with 27 wins in NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series including the biggest race in the NASCAR schedule–this year’s Daytona 500.

But Kurt’s career has had its ups and downs–marred by his turbulence as a person. As Fox Sports NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip put it in a 2015 column on FoxSports.com: “He’s as talented behind the wheel as anyone I’ve ever seen. While Kurt has amazing car control that we’ve seen time and time again, Kurt lacked self-control, something we’ve unfortunately also seen time and time again.”

But many people are seeing–and you’re about to hear in this podcast–a more mature, more mellow Kurt Busch, one who is present and seems pretty happy, but also one who is as determined as ever to win on the track.

