A youth robotics team based in La Mirada just won big at an Orange County competition. But to advance to the next round — world championships in Houston, Texas — the group must raise $8,000 by Monday.

You can contribute through the Phoenix 6554 GoFundMe page.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 5, 2017.