× Malibu Officials Denounce Prank ‘Sanctuary City’ Sign Posted on Pacific Coast Highway

The sign sure looked official.

It was posted on a shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and declared: “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

The blue and white marker even carried official seals of the city and the state of California.

On Wednesday however, city officials said the sign was nothing more than a mean prank.

