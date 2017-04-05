Tonight: ‘Arrow’, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be preempted for Dodgers vs. Padres game and can be seen Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Malibu Officials Denounce Prank ‘Sanctuary City’ Sign Posted on Pacific Coast Highway

Posted 2:31 PM, April 5, 2017, by

The sign was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, after someone bolted it to an existing marker at the city’s northern limit. (Credit: The Local Malibu)

The sign sure looked official.

It was posted on a shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and declared: “OFFICIAL SANCTUARY CITY ‘Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

The blue and white marker even carried official seals of the city and the state of California.

On Wednesday however, city officials said the sign was nothing more than a mean prank.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com. 

Related stories