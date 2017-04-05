‘I Cut My Children’s Throats’: Ohio Mother Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Chilling 911 Call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Canton, Ohio, woman faces attempted murder charges after calling 911 to report she'd cut her children's throats before cutting her own wrists Tuesday.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Nicole R. Auman called 911 around 9 p.m., according to the Canton Police Department.

"I cut my children's throats, and then cut my wrists, please help my children," the woman can be heard saying on the 911 call, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

When officers arrived at her home, Auman was found to have cuts to her wrists. Her two girls, ages 10 and 7, had non-life-threatening cuts on their necks, WJW reported.

All three were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. The children were then transported to Akron Children's Hospital.

Auman was treated and later booked into the Stark County Jail.

She faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder. She's set to appear in court next week.