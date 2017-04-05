Pasadena Woman Missing After Becoming Lost While Driving Home From Errand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday were searching for a woman who had last contacted her family the day before to say she was lost after a routine trip to CVS.

Constance Sullivan, known as "Connie," was last seen on Tuesday at the CVS Pharmacy at 451 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., according to a press release from the Pasadena Police Department.

She is described as a 5-foot-tall white woman with dark red hair, brown eyes and weighing around 170 pounds. Her family said she is likely wearing a hat similar to the one in her driver's license photo.

Sullivan drives a 2008, dark-blue Honda Civic with California license plate 6CZA307. Authorities that plate number was last picked up in San Dimas around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Her brother-in-law, Roger Egenes, said it would be very unusual for her to purposefully wander off unannounced.

"Well, she doesn’t take long trips without everybody knowing it, for one thing," he told KTLA. "She went out to just run an errand.”

Egenes also said she doesn't have a history of dementia, but police are considering her at risk.

Such a trip usually would only take about an hour for Sullivan, her brother-in-law said, but several hours after she left she used her cell phone to call family and report she was lost.

“She said she made a bad turn," Egenes said. "She was on a mountain road. She mentioned Santa Barbara a couple of times but we have no idea if that has any validity."

She also said her car was stuck and a rock was preventing her from moving it, according to Egenes.

Calls to Sullivan's phone now go straight to voicemail.

Anyone with information about Sullivan's whereabouts is urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.