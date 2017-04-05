Santa Anita Park
285 West Huntington Drive
Arcadia
- Saturday is the biggest day of the year at Santa Anita – the 79th running of the $1 million Santa Anita Derby, with the winner moving on to the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May. This was the final steppingstone on the way to the Derby for California Chrome in 2014 and I’ll Have Another in 2012.
- General admission is just $5, and VIP options are available throughout the track
Santa Anita Derby Day highlights include:
- Huge crowd expected, with five stakes races on the card
- Fans will be dressed in their racetrack best, with dresses, suits, hats and fascinators
- The annual Santa Anita Derby Day 5K road race in the morning, with 7,000 runners running through a real starting gate at the race’s start and finishing on the race track.
- Free Santa Anita Derby T-shirts to all fans through the gates
- Guest Chef Series in the Chandelier Room; Craft beer festival and Family Fun Zone in the infield