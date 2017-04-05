Secret Service Agent on VP Mike Pence’s Detail Suspended After Meeting With Prostitute at Maryland Hotel

CNN has learned from multiple law enforcement sources that a Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence’s detail has been suspended from official duties after meeting a prostitute at a Maryland hotel. One law enforcement source says the agent was caught after police saw him exiting the hotel.

The police responded to a call from the hotel manager who became suspicious of activity in one of the rooms. The source said this was not a sting.

The agent was arrested and was charged with solicitation. He then self-reported his arrest to the Secret Service, the source said.

At the time of the incident, which occurred late last week, the agent was off-duty and did not present himself in his official capacity, according to law enforcement sources.

A Secret Service spokesperson, speaking on the record, acknowledges “an alleged incident” occurred and says it involved an off-duty Secret Service employee and said that the matter is under investigation by the Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts.

According to the spokesperson, the employee was required to surrender his weapon and official gear and was placed on administrative leave. The employee’s security clearance and access to all Secret Service facilities has also been suspended.

“We are exploring the full range of disciplinary actions,” the Secret Service spokesperson said.