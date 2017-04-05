Tonight: ‘Arrow’, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be preempted for Dodgers vs. Padres game and can be seen Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KTLA 5 The CW

Steve Bannon, Trump’s Chief Strategist, Removed from National Security Council: Official

Posted 8:58 AM, April 5, 2017, by

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks to reporters as he leaves a House Republican conference meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2017. (Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, has been removed from the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

An official says Bannon was only on board to oversee now-ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s work to “deoperationalize” the National Security Council from the broad purview it had under Susan Rice.

It was an nontraditional role for a political hand like Bannon to have a role on the high-level policy council.

The White House has sought to give back a lot of control to the Defense Department and other national security agencies.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Related stories