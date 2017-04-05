Surveillance Video Shows Man Becoming Violent, Assaulting Employee After Credit Card Declined at 7-Eleven in Santa Ana: Police

Santa Ana police Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who assaulted a 7-Eleven employee after his credit card was declined as they sought the public’s help in locating him, authorities said.

The incident occurred inside the 7-Eleven located at 902 W. First St. on Feb. 11, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

After the man’s credit card was declined, the angered customer reached over the counter and hit the employee in his head, the video showed. He violently pushes a cash register and printer off the counter, and shoves a basket of bananas to the floor.

The customer then walks over to the end of the counter where he throws bananas at another employee and pushes a second register off the counter, police said.

His actions caused an estimated $700 of damage to the store, police said.

The man is described as white, 30 to 35 years old, about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, between 180 and 200 pounds, with short black hair and a light complexion, police said. He also had black prescription glasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the case is encouraged to call Investigator Laura Delisle at 714- 245-8647 or email ldelisle@santa-ana.org.