Survivor Speaks About Recovery From Gruesome Hit-and-Run Caught on Film; Police Search for Driver

Police on Wednesday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured after striking her in Van Nuys.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on March 22 on Vanowen Street near Sunnyslope Avenue, according to L.A. Police Detective Bill Bustos.

The survivor, Penny Casbon, told KTLA she was on her way to church but can't remember much else about the day of the accident other than briefly waking up inside an ambulance and someone telling her she had been hit by a car.

Surveillance footage shows Casbon walking in a crosswalk when a white van drives right into her, rolling her onto its hood where she was carried for a while before falling in a street. The driver never stopped.

Casbon is still in the hospital after two weeks with severe bruising and many broken bones.

“I have an aortic stent, I have a broken hip joint — the left hip joint is broken — and I have a fractured neck and back,” she said.

Police are still searching for driver and van, which they say may be a Dodge Caravan likely to now have front-end damage.

“It’s sad. I don’t want him to do it to anyone else," Casbon said. "No one else should ever have to go through this.”

LAPD's Bustos said the department is offering a $5,000 reward in the case, which became a felony offense as soon as the suspect drove away.

“Regrettably there was an impact — very horrific, very graphic impact that we have evidence of,” Bustos told KTLA.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 40s to early 50s with facial hair, weighing about 180 pounds and around 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses.

"Turn yourself in," Casbon pleaded with the man from her hospital bed.