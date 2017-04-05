Teen Killed Near School in South L.A. Triple Shooting ID’d by Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager shot and killed during a triple shooting in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon was identified as Kevin Cleveland Jr. by a family member Wednesday.

The family member said Cleveland was walking home from school when he was shot near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 60th Street about 3:50 p.m.

Two other teens who were with Cleveland were also shot by the gunman.

One was in critical condition after the shooting and the other had suffered non-life threatening injuries, said Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides. Those victims were described as a boy and a girl between the ages of 15 and 17.

One of Cleveland’s family members told KTLA they heard the gunshots and went to the location. The family member found Cleveland, who was still able to talk, and thought he would be OK.

Cleveland, who the family member said had recently celebrated his 17th birthday, later died from his injuries.

The gunman remains at large.

He was described as a black man in his 20s who was wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.

It was unclear if the shooting was gang related, but police said there was no indication the victims had any gang ties.

The shooting occurred near John Muir Middle School and Augustus Hawkins High School.