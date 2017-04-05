Trespassing Laws Could Soon Be Used Against Unruly Visitors at L.A. City Hall

The Los Angeles City Council is preparing a new weapon to use against visitors who yell, play recording devices or cause other disruptions at City Hall: trespassing charges.

The council voted unanimously Wednesday to instruct City Atty. Mike Feuer to prepare legal language that would give officers an additional tool to remove members of the public from any municipal building.

Council President Herb Wesson, who authored the proposal, said the specifics have yet to be worked out. But he argued that officers need the ability to arrest, cite or eject individuals who violate decorum rules.

“This basically gives us the ability to maintain order,” Wesson said. “You could have an individual now running up and down the hallway here hollering, and we could ask them to be quiet. Basically, this would say, ‘You’re trespassing, please stop.’”

