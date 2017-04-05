Wedding Reception Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of Belle of the Ball Designs Jennifer Rothfield joined us live with some of the hottest trends when it comes to wedding receptions. Belle of the Ball Designs can provide beautiful floral arrangements, rentals and site set up for your wedding. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media. A big thank you to Party Pleasers Event Rental Co. for bringing in all the furniture and table settings for the segment. They can help you with any type of event. For more information, click HERE or follow them on facebook or instagram.