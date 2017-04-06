3 Men Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery Near Whittier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for three men involved in a home-invasion robbery in West Whittier Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 9:41 p.m. in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard in the unincorporated West Whittier-Los Nietos area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Steve Penny said.

A 66-year-old grandmother was taking groceries into her house when someone with a shotgun came out of nowhere and forced her back into the home, one of victim’s grandchildren told KTLA.

Two more armed men joined the initial attacker and went into the home, where they also subdued their 66-year-old grandfather, the relative said.

The intruders then emptied the grandmother’s purse and ransacked the house before leaving with an unknown amount of items, the relative said.

“I’m just very angry … The nerve of people to attack an elderly couple. It’s not right,” said Julian Anguiano, the victims’ grandson.

The house is in a nice neighborhood and the couple had lived there for a long time, according to the relative.

Investigators are searching for the three attackers, described only as black men, who left the victims “quite shaken” but uninjured, Penny said.