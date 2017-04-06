70-Year-Old Fountain Valley Acupuncturist Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Patients; More Victims Sought

Police on Thursday were seeking to identify possible additional victims of a Fountain Valley acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting at least three of his patients over a two-year span.

Laguna Woods resident Henry David Lee was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, according to a statement from the Fountain Valley Police Department.

He was charged with nine felony counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration in a complaint filed March 29 with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities suspect the 70-year-old man fondled and digitally penetrated the women between 2014 and 2016 at his acupuncture business at 8878 Warner Ave. in Fountain Valley, Dr. Lee’s Acupuncture & Herbs.

Lee told patients the unlawful touching of patients’ intimate parts was part of their medical treatment, according to the complaint.

The suspect is currently being held in Orange County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Other possible victims of Lee’s are urged to contact Fountain Valley Detective Gloria Scott at 714-593-4480 or Gloria.Scott@FountainValley.org.