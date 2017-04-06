A New Way to Buy Your Wedding Dress With Floravere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founders of Floravere Molly Kang and Denise Jin joined us live to talk about a new way to buy wedding dresses, the first luxury bridal brand delivering wedding dresses to your door. Forget having to schedule try-on appointments weeks in advance only to have to rush to try on dresses in a high-pressure sales environment and in front of a salesperson you don't know. Each Bride Box includes your selected sample gowns, a home try-on kit, and dedicated time with a personal stylist. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media. A big thank you to Glam Squad for providing all the hair and makeup for the models. They’re offering 2 special promotions for KTLA viewers. Book a bridal trial in April or May and get a complimentary manicure. Just reference KTLA when you email weddings@glamsquad.com. Also, get a $25 credit towards their hair, makeup and nails services to take you every step of the way from your engagement photos, bridal shower, bachelorette, and wedding. The code is KTLAGLAM, valid thru June. For more information, click HERE or you can download the app or follow them on social media.