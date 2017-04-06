BREAKING: Don Rickles, Legendary Comedian and Actor, Dies at Age 90

Actress Kate del Castillo, Who Met With ‘El Chapo’ Before Recapture, Is Afraid to Return to Mexico

Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo, who stars in a new Netflix series “Ingobernable,” couldn’t travel to Mexico for the premier because she’s afraid she’ll be arrested in connection to her secret El Chapo visit last year with actor and director Sean Penn, who interviewed the drug lord for Rolling Stone. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The new Netflix series “Ingobernable” — “Ungovernable” — is set in Mexico.

But when it came time to start filming the Spanish-language drama last summer, the show’s star had a problem: She couldn’t go there without risking arrest.

Kate del Castillo, one of Mexico’s best-known actors, was wanted by authorities for having met with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Mexico’s best-known drug lord, while he was on the run in 2015.

The actress, 44, shot to fame after starring in a string of popular soap operas. The drug lord, thought to be in his early 60s, started out as a street vendor and came to lead the world’s most powerful and murderous criminal syndicate.

