Bay Area Murder Suspect Released From Jail After Raising Nearly $70 Million in Property, Cash

A Bay Area woman accused of killing the father of her two children has been released from custody after raising nearly $70 million to get out of jail.

Tiffany Li, 31, is accused of murder and of conspiring with two other suspects to kill her ex-boyfriend, Keith Green, said San Mateo County Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe. Li had been held on $35-million bail for nearly a year.

Li was released from the San Mateo County Jail at 1:50 p.m., according to authorities.

Her release comes after about 20 friends, family and business associates offered their properties as collateral, her attorney, Geoffrey Carr, said Wednesday. Because real estate was part of the assets used, she was required to post twice the bail amount to obtain her freedom, Carr said. She also paid some of her bail with cash.

