California Legislature Votes to Increase Gas Taxes, Vehicle Fees by $5.2B a Year for Road Repairs, Transit

After a nail-biter vote in the Assembly, the $52-billion transportation package cleared the Legislature late Thursday night and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.

“Members. it’s been a long, crumbling road to get where we are today,” said Assemblyman Jim Frazier (D-Oakley), who helped craft the legislation.

Frazier cast the measure as “monumental” and balanced between funding public transit and repairing weathered roads.

Republicans were unanimous in their opposition to the measure.

