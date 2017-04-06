× Don Rickles, Legendary Comedian and Actor, Dies at Age 90

Don Rickles, the aggressively caustic comedian who became known as “The Merchant of Venom” and “The King of Zing” as he took insult comedy to a new level, has died.

Rickles died as a result of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, said his publicist Paul Shefrin. He was 90.

Well into his 80s, Rickles continued to headline in top showrooms and concert halls around the country with his patented brand of insult humor aimed at everyone in his audiences from unknown “hockey pucks” to big-name celebrities.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter captured Rickles’ act in 1998 at the Desert Inn when the “balding pit bull of a comedian” was 72.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.