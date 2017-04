Girl Found Living With Monkeys in a Forest in India

Police in India are working to determine the identity of a girl found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, who was found in January in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, could not speak or understand language, according to the Times of India.

Woodcutters initially spotted her moving through the forest with a group of monkeys, police told the Associated Press.

“They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys,” police Officer Dinesh Tripathi told the AP. “When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys.”

An officer eventually managed to rescue the child by speeding away from the monkeys in a vehicle as they gave chase, Tripathi said. The girl, who appeared emaciated when police found her, was taken to a local hospital.

The Times of India said the girl was about 8; the AP reported she was believed to be between 10 and 12.

Since treatment of the girl began two months ago, her condition has improved, according to the Daily Mail. When she was admitted, officials said she ran using her arms and legs, like a monkey, and ate directly off the floor with her mouth.

She becomes violent quickly and is frightened at the sight of humans, the Times of Indian reported.

“She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles,” said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, told the Mail.

She is now walking in her feet and eating with her hands, according to the Mail.

Police are searching through missing persons cases in an attempt to find out who she is.

