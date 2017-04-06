Gov. Brown Makes Push for Transportation Tax in Final Days Before Vote

In the final days before a decisive vote in the Legislature on a sweeping $52-billion tax plan for transportation, the sales pitch from Gov. Jerry Brown often strayed from civic inspiration to political exasperation.

“I’m going to my ranch in two years,” Brown said last week, a nod to plans to retire in 2019 to his Colusa County homestead. “You want to have a screwed up state with a bunch of potholes? Go ahead, but that’s insane.”

That Brown might already be looking ahead to the day he leaves office is not surprising. On the homestretch of his unprecedented return as governor, he can rightly claim victory in bringing a new fiscal discipline to the state Capitol. He has persuaded voters to raise taxes and increase cash reserves. And he has taken his evangelism against the dangers of global climate change to the world stage.

But what Brown has rarely been able to do is break through one of Sacramento’s most difficult barriers: enacting legislation that requires a two-thirds vote in both the state Assembly and Senate.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.