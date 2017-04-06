× Homeless Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Stabbing at Koreatown Metro Station

A homeless man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Koreatown Purple Line station last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office announced Thursday.

Barry Lucky Timmons, 37, is accused of attacking Andres Ramos, 37, on March 5 on the platform of the Wilshire/Normandie Purple Line station, officials said.

Timmons then barricaded himself in a nearby Carl’s Jr. for about an hour before he was arrested.

He pleaded not guilty to murder, officials said. The criminal complaint filed against Timmons alleges he used a knife as a deadly weapon and that he was convicted of attempted second-degree robbery in 2010.

His bail was set at $2 million and he faces up to 51 years in prison if convicted, officials said.

Timmons is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

