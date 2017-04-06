L.A. Has More Dog Attacks on Letter Carriers Than Any Other U.S. City: USPS

More postal carriers were bitten by dogs in Los Angeles than in any other city in the country last year, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The service on Thursday released rankings of 2016 dog attacks by city as part of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which starts Sunday. L.A. topped a list of 40 cities, with 80 attacks.

The nationwide number of dog attacks rose since last year — up to 6,755, an increase of more than 200 over the previous year.

In 2015, Los Angeles was No. 4 on the USPS ranking, with 56 dog attacks.

“Even good dogs have bad days,” said Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo in a news release. “Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes — like letter carriers — happy and healthy.”

DeCarlo had some tips and information for dog owners:

Put your dog in a separate room behind a closed door before opening your front door to receive packages or mail. This precaution is urged because dogs sometime burst through screen or glass doors.

Don’t allow children to take mail directly from postal carriers in front of dogs, as the pets may see the exchange as threatening.

If your dog is threatening to letter carriers, you may be asked to pick up your mail to the Post Office. If your dog is out roaming the neighborhood, your neighbors could also be asked to do the same.

When scheduling a package pickup on usps.com, indicate if there is a dog at your address. That’s especially helpful when fill-in letter carriers are serving routes.

More information on dog bits generally is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.