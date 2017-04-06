BREAKING: U.S. Launches 50 to 60 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles at Syrian Government Targets

Laurel Canyon Boulevard Fully Reopens Through Studio City After Nearly 2 Months of Construction

Posted 6:50 PM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 06:52PM, April 6, 2017

Construction was cleared from Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City Thursday afternoon, fully reopening the roadway in both directions for the first time since a sinkhole shut it down during a February storm.

Crews make final repairs to a sinkhole that emerged in February in Studio City on April 6, 2017. (Credit: Chris Gierowski / KTLA)

Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction from Moorpark Street to Ventura Boulevard as crews worked to repair sewer damage from the Feb. 17 sinkhole, according to a statement from the L.A. City Department of Public Works.

Crews are still working to fill and repave the sinkhole itself, located on Woodbridge Street east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, but that work will not affect traffic on the main street and should be complete by next week, officials said.

Crews on Feb. 20, 2017 continued to repair a sinkhole in Studio City where a woman fell in while driving her car days earlier. (Credit: KTLA)

The popular thoroughfare, which many commuters use to travel between the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles, took a beating in this winter’s storms. Before this most recent closure, a concrete foundation slid down the rain-soaked hillside on Jan. 11, fully closing the road for a month.

It was then shut down again six days after reopening on Feb. 11 due to the sinkhole.

Repairs from the rain-induced crater included installing a new sewer bypass line and slip liner pipe, construction of a new maintenance hole and adding concrete covers to seal the pump wet well.

Related stories