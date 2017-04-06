Laurel Canyon Boulevard Fully Reopens Through Studio City After Nearly 2 Months of Construction

Construction was cleared from Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City Thursday afternoon, fully reopening the roadway in both directions for the first time since a sinkhole shut it down during a February storm.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction from Moorpark Street to Ventura Boulevard as crews worked to repair sewer damage from the Feb. 17 sinkhole, according to a statement from the L.A. City Department of Public Works.

Crews are still working to fill and repave the sinkhole itself, located on Woodbridge Street east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, but that work will not affect traffic on the main street and should be complete by next week, officials said.

The popular thoroughfare, which many commuters use to travel between the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles, took a beating in this winter’s storms. Before this most recent closure, a concrete foundation slid down the rain-soaked hillside on Jan. 11, fully closing the road for a month.

It was then shut down again six days after reopening on Feb. 11 due to the sinkhole.

Repairs from the rain-induced crater included installing a new sewer bypass line and slip liner pipe, construction of a new maintenance hole and adding concrete covers to seal the pump wet well.