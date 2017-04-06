Officials Seek Woman Who Allegedly Robbed Another Woman, Tried to Hit Victim With Car

West Hollywood officials are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed another woman then tried to hit the victim with her car late last month.

The woman allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone, phone case and credit card at a business near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue on March 29, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

The woman then went to a nearby Target and tried to buy a computer with the stolen credit card, but the transaction was denied.

The victim, meanwhile, was able to track her phone and found the woman outside of the Target.

The woman immediately recognized the victim, got in her car and tried to hit the victim, officials said. The victim jumped on the hood of the car to avoid getting hit, and authorities said the woman kept driving for two blocks to try and throw the victim off.

The victim eventually fell off the hood and suffered minor injuries.

The woman continued driving and has not been apprehended.

She was described as being African-American, between about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. She was wearing glasses.

Her car was described as a newer black Honda Accord with paper plates and tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Omar Luevano at 310-358-4055.