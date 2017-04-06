× Oklahoma City Police Officer Suing Taco Bell After He Says Quesadilla Burned His Throat

An Oklahoma City police officer is suing Taco Bell, claiming the employees doctored his food to make it so hot it caused an injury to his throat.

The police officer said he had to take two weeks off work after eating a quesadilla from a Taco Bell back in February, KTLA sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City reported Tuesday.

Officer Shawn Byrne was volunteering at an event at Putnam City Baptist Church, and stopped at a nearby Taco Bell on his way home.

He ordered a steak quesadilla, but said it didn’t taste quite right.

“By the time he took the third bite, apparently, was whenever his mouth started burning really, really bad,” said Brian Dell, Byrne’s attorney.

Byrne went to the doctor the next morning and said he had severe burns on his throat. He filed a police report, and the leftovers of that quesadilla were tested, according to KFOR.

“The Department of Agriculture said there was an extremely hot pepper sauce on the sandwich and there was cologne in the sandwich also. Shawn does not wear cologne,” Dell told the station.

Byrne was in uniform when this all happened and says the employees were laughing at him.

Dell told KFOR they’re convicted felons.

“There’s the possibility they wanted to deliberately cause some harm or play a trick, if you will, on a policeman,” he said.

According to Dell, some at the police department have treated this like a joke, but a police spokesperson told KFOR they thoroughly investigated the case, interviewed employees at Taco Bell. Charges were presented to the district attorney, but he declined them.

So, Byrne is taking his fight against Taco Bell to court.

“If indeed these convicted felons did it deliberately, then you have to assume that’s exactly why they did it. They’d get away with it because it wouldn’t cause the injury it did, it caused serious injury,” Dell said.

In his civil suit, Byrne is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.