Pasadena Man Sentenced to 77 Years to Life in Prison for Killing Sister After She Texted His Girlfriend

A Pasadena man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison for killing his sister after she texted his girlfriend explaining that her brother was not abused as a child and he shouldn’t be assaulting women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

In February, Johnny Goins was found guilty of first-degree murder, willful, premeditated and deliberate attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The jury also found true that Goins discharged a firearm causing a death.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Goins’ girlfriend told his sister, Teresa Goins, that the defendant had tried to suffocate her.

The girlfriend told Teresa Goins in a series of texts that Johnny Goins told her that he suffered from post traumatic stress disorder because he was abused as a child.

Teresa Goins then told the girlfriend that her brother was not abused and that he shouldn’t be assaulting women, officials said.

On March 5, 2015, Johnny Goins went to his sister’s San Gabriel apartment and shot her multiple times through a window and the door.

The victim was hit in the head and the torso and died at the scene, officials said. Her teen son was also struck, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

A witness testified during the trial that she saw Johnny Goins run from the apartment after the shooting. He was later arrested in Moreno Valley, officials said.

Goins was ordered to pay $14,200 in restitution to the California Victim Compensation Board and $1,300 to the victim’s mother for funeral expenses, officials said.