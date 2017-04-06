× Powerball Ticket Worth Nearly $2.5 Million Sold in Long Beach

A Powerball ticket that matched five of the six numbers in Wednesday’s night drawing was sold in Long Beach, according to lottery officials.

The lucky ticket — which missed only the Powerball number — was purchased at Pacific Market, located at 2990 Pacific Avenue, the California Lottery said in a news release.

A winner has not stepped forward to claim the prize, which is worth nearly $2.5 million, lottery officials said. The ticket holder has 180 days to claim his or her winnings.

Pacific Market will receive a retailer bonus of $12,345 for selling the ticket.

Wednesday’s jackpot was worth an estimated $40 million. With no tickets matching all six numbers, the grand prize is expected to roll over to an estimated $50 million for Saturday’s drawing, the release stated.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 8, 20, 46, 53 and 54, with a Powerball number of 13.