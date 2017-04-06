Teen Fatally Shot at Neighborhood Park in Highland Park

A boy in his late teens was shot dead on Wednesday in San Pasqual Park in Highland Park, police said.

Authorities received a call about shots fired in the park, located at 6740 Comet St., around 9 p.m., L.A. Police Sgt. Douglas Bowler said.

Responding officers found the boy already deceased, according to Bowler.

“The only information we have so far is two males approached him, fired the shots, and they ran off,” he said. “They had their faces covered with bandanas.”

The person who called police identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend, officers said.

Police were not releasing the victim’s exact age or identity, though Bowler said his family had been notified.

The suspects are described as approximately 19 to 20 years old, wearing dark bandanas and dark hooded sweatshirts. The pair was last seen running toward the end of the park.

No gun had yet been recovered, Bowler said, and it was unclear whether the incident was gang-related.

The boy’s death marks the third slaying in Highland Park in the last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.