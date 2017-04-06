Thursday Tee Time With SkyLinks Golf Course in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured SkyLinks Golf Course in Long Beach. SkyLinks at Long Beach Golf Course is the premier course in the area. Voted “Readers’ Choice Best” by the Press-Telegram Long Beach, this 6,909-yard par 72 championship course is owned by The City of Long Beach and designed by leading golf course architect Cal Olson. It features Bermuda grass fairways, wide-open links-style play, and superb Bentgrass and Poa annua greens. From their challenging layout to their elegantly adorned banquet facilities and first-rate service, Skylinks at Long Beach Golf Course is an exceptional setting for a round of unforgettable golf, or an outstanding tournament, wedding, or special event. For more information, click HERE.