Woman’s Body Discovered on Bank of L.A. River in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body along the bank of the Los Angeles River in Long Beach early Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call reporting the discovery about 1:30 a.m. where West Ocean Boulevard crosses over the river, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. James Richardson said.

Arriving officers located the body near the edge of the water on the river’s embankment, Richardson said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the body but coroner’s officials would determine the official cause of death, said Lt. John Kanaley.

The woman has not been identified, but she was about 30 years old, Richardson said.

A witness said someone in an SUV dumped the body and drove away, but Richardson could not confirm the report.

Richardson did say a vehicle was stopped during the course of the investigation and the occupants were being interviewed, but it was unclear if there was any connection to Thursday morning’s discovery.

The vehicle, described as an SUV, was stopped near the 710 and 91 Freeway interchange, Kanaley said.

A dive team was searching the river for any possible evidence.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.