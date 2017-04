Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4th Annual O'Reilly Auto Parts Street Machine & Muscle Car Nationals

April 8th & 9th

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

A national celebration of horsepower & torque with over 1,000 high performance muscle cars, pro-touring cars and street machines from across the country. Meet co-host of Overhaulin', Chris Jacobs, on Sunday, April 9th.

Tickets: $20 adults, $5 children ages 6-15. For more info, visit their website.