5 Suspects at Large After Shooting in Venice; 1 Victim in Stable Condition

Police were searching for five suspects after a man was shot in Venice on Friday, police said.

Officers received a call about the shooting incident at 205 Ocean Front Walk, right on the beach, according to Officer Rosario Herrera with the Los Angeles Police Department.

One male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, she said.

Police were searching for five black male suspects, according to Herrera.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting, and officers did not say whether there was a relationship between the victim and suspects.

The scene of the shooting was only about three blocks north of the busy Venice Beach Boardwalk area.

KTLA's Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this article.