Suspected Stolen Vehicle Driver Yields to Authorities in Riverside Following Low-Speed Pursuit From East L.A.

Authorities on Friday were pursuing a stolen white minivan heading east on the 60 Freeway through the Pomona Valley and into the Inland Empire, officers said.

The pursuit began just before 10 p.m. near downtown Los Angeles before heading through Montebello and Rowland Heights before entering the Pomona Valley on the 60 Freeway.

Around 10:45 p.m., shortly after merging onto the 91 Freeway in downtown Riverside, the vehicle yielded. The suspect was arrested by California Highway Patrol without further incident.

The vehicle had been reported stolen and was not displaying the license plates that belonged to it, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The van maintained a relatively slow speed as it made its way toward Ontario. The vehicle was not being driven erratically or aggressively, so officials were attempting to contain the situation until it ran out of gas.

LAPD handed off the pursuit to the California Highway Patrol before the car entered the Pomona Valley.

No further details were immediately available.