Escort Who Gave Former Google Exec Fatal Heroin Injection Will Be Deported to Canada

A Canadian escort who made national headlines after she injected a former Google executive with a fatal dose of heroin aboard his yacht in Santa Cruz four years ago will be deported to her home country.

Alix Tichelman, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, destroying evidence and multiple drug and prostitution charges in 2015 and was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in the death. Tichelman, who had been in custody since 2013, was given credit for time served.

After her release, she was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on March 29.

At her removal proceedings Thursday, an immigration judge determined that Tichelman’s “criminal convictions were grounds for removal and ordered her removed from the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

