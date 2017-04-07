Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jill Simonian Talks her New Book "The Fab Mom's Guide: How to Get over the Bump and Bounce Back after Baby"

The founder of TheFabMom.com and parenting expert Jill Simonian joined us live to talk about her new book “The Fab Mom’s Guide: How to Get Over the Bump and Bounce Back Fast After Baby.” The Fab Mom’s Guide offers a motivational style and practical solutions to inform, inspire, and empower even the most uncertain of new moms. Learn how to get over the bump and bounce back after the baby with Jill’s tricks and laugh out loud tales involving famous names. If you’d like to meet Jill, she’ll be signing books at Barnes and Noble Americana at Brand on Tuesday, April 11th at 7pm. For more information on Jill and how you can get a copy of her new book, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.