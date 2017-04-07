× L.A. Councilmen Urge City to Declare Year-Round Homeless Shelter Crisis

A proposal to declare a year-round shelter crisis was presented to the Los Angeles City Council on Friday.

Councilmen Jose Huizar and Mike Bonin introduced a motion to extend the recently expired declaration of a winter shelter crisis for a full year.

Bonin spokesman David Graham-Caso said the motion builds on an action earlier in the week amending the law that previously restricted the declaration of a shelter crisis to the winter months.

The declaration of a crisis would remove zoning restrictions that could prevent shelters from opening in some areas. It does not, however, provide additional funding to pay for more shelters. Graham-Caso said Bonin would advocate for more shelter funds in the budget.

34.052234 -118.243685