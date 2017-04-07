Man Allegedly Shoots Woman in the Street Before Killing Himself in Gardena

Authorities on Friday were investigating multiple scenes in Gardena where man allegedly fatally shot a woman in the street before killing himself.
The woman was found in the 600 block of Alondra Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds in her upper body, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She was transported to a hospital at 5:02 p.m., L.A. County fire officials confirmed, but deputies say she died there as a result of her injuries.
The man and suspected shooter was found in a vehicle on the 15400 block of San Pedro Boulevard with a single gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews were called to this location around 5:30 p.m., firefighters said.
Authorities did not know what the relationship between the man and woman was, or whether there was a motive.
No further details were immediately available.
