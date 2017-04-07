Man Allegedly Shoots Woman in the Street Before Killing Himself in Gardena

Authorities on Friday were investigating multiple scenes in Gardena where man allegedly fatally shot a woman in the street before killing himself.

Authorities respond to the location where a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Gardena on April 7, 2017.

The woman was found in the 600 block of Alondra Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds in her upper body, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was transported to a hospital at 5:02 p.m., L.A. County fire officials confirmed, but deputies say she died there as a result of her injuries.

The man and suspected shooter was found in a vehicle on the 15400 block of San Pedro Boulevard with a single gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were called to this location around 5:30 p.m., firefighters said.

Authorities did not know what the relationship between the man and woman was, or whether there was a motive.

No further details were immediately available.

