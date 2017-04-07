× Man Sought in Alleged Rape of Male Pasadena City College Student: Police

Officials are looking for a man in connection with the alleged rape of a male Pasadena City College student that occurred this week.

The incident was reported about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the the incident apparently occurred the day before, Pasadena Police Officer Jason Clawson told KTLA.

The victim went to a locker room at the W-building on campus to get some items when he said he was raped.

The man is described as being 21 years old, with a shaved mullet and a septum nose piercing. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, Clawson said.

Any one with information about this incident can call Lt. Jesse Carrillo at 626-744-4517.

KTLA’s Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this story.