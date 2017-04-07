Man Sought in Alleged Rape of Male Pasadena City College Student: Police
Officials are looking for a man in connection with the alleged rape of a male Pasadena City College student that occurred this week.
The incident was reported about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the the incident apparently occurred the day before, Pasadena Police Officer Jason Clawson told KTLA.
The victim went to a locker room at the W-building on campus to get some items when he said he was raped.
The man is described as being 21 years old, with a shaved mullet and a septum nose piercing. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, Clawson said.
Any one with information about this incident can call Lt. Jesse Carrillo at 626-744-4517.
KTLA’s Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this story.
34.143813 -118.118160