Man Sought in Sexual Battery of Female Employee at Del Amo Fashion Center: Torrance Police

Police asked the public for help Thursday in their search for a suspected groper who investigators say sexually battered a female employee at the Del Amo Fashion Center earlier this year.

The incident took place on Feb. 21 inside a store at the mall located at 3525 W. Carson St., the Torrance Police Department stated in a bulletin posted on Facebook.

A man entered the store and was posing as a customer when he sexually battered a lone female employee who was attempting to help him, according to the Police Department.

During the incident, the attacker told the victim his name was “Steve” and that he ran an online photography business.

At one point, he tried to get the victim to go to the back of the store so he could take pictures of her in a state of undress, the Police Department stated.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspected attacker in hopes the public can help identify him.

He was described as a 40-year-old white man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short, white hair and a light beard.

He was wearing a blue sweater and gray basketball shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 310-618-5570.