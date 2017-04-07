MMA Fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Pleads Guilty in 5 O.C. Criminal Cases

Known for his outrageous Twitter outbursts and conflicts with police, mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller is looking to make amends.

Seeking to resolve no fewer than five criminal cases in Orange County, Miller agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges for vandalizing a tattoo shop, assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

The 36-year-old fighter, who was facing a possible 21-year prison sentence, received a punishment of three years’ probation and 100 days in jail. Because he has already spent 50 days in county jail, under California law, Miller won’t have to serve any additional jail time.

“I have done a lot of things that I regret,” Miller said. “I wasn’t thinking during those times.”

