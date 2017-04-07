Mountain Lion Spotted in Tree in Residential Area of Azusa: Witnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mountain lion has been spotted in a tree in a residential area of Azusa, and state wildlife wardens are responding, residents tell KTLA.

The cougar was reported midday Friday.

One resident said the mountain lion was in a backyard tree near Cerritos Avenue and Sixth Street. A police vehicle was stopped in the middle of nearby Slauson Park about 12:45 p.m., and multiple other police vehicles were in the surrounding neighborhood, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

A spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not immediately confirm the sighting, but aerial video showed a warden on scene.

An Azusa police dispatcher said local animal control was on scene.

The area is about 1 1/2 miles from the San Gabriel Mountain foothills, which are natural mountain lion habitat. It's not clear what drew the mountain lion into a developed area.

