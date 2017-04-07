× Multiple People Stabbed in Skid Row; Officer-Involved Shooting Also Occurred: LAPD

Multiple people were stabbed and an officer-involved shooting occurred in the Skid Row area Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported about noon near the intersection of 7th and San Julian streets.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, Officer Liliana Preciado told KTLA.

It is unclear how many people were injured or what led to the officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

LAPD’s Central Division is on tactical alert, officials said.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.