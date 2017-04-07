Pentagon Releases Video of U.S. Military Strike on Syria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pentagon released video Thursday showing the U.S. military airstrikes into Syria.

Military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian and Syrian personnel located at the Syrian government airbase, Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jef Davis said.

President Trump ordered the U.S. warships to launch 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airfield Thursday.

A White House official told CNN more than two dozen members of the House and Senate, on both sides of the aisle, were briefed on the strike before it happened.

These are the first direct strikes against Syrian President Bahar al-Assad during his country's six-year civil war.

The attack came less than 24-hours after President Trump blasted the Syrian government for its chemical attack on civilians earlier this week.