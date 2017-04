Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say music can be more powerful than words, and for some underserved students a legendary record label is giving a community a chance to change its tempo. Now, in a special KTLA ‘Problem Solvers’ we go back to school where Stax Music Academy wants to recreate one of music history’s milestone moments.

Megan Henderson reports on KTLA News at 5am on Friday April 7th, 2017.

To Donate visit staxmusicacademy.org or visit Stax Music Academy on Facebook to donate.