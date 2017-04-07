Riverside Police Seek to ID Man Who Punched Woman in Face After She Rejected His Sexual Advances

Authorities on Friday were attempting to identify a man accused of striking a woman who rebuffed him after he had followed her and her friends for blocks to a Riverside parking garage.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on March 12 when the man and his friend pursued the victim and her friends for about three blocks as they returned to their car, beginning in the 3600 block of Mission Inn Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Riverside Police Department.

Once they reached the parking structure, located at 3473 Orange St., the victim captured video of the suspect dancing, officers said.

At some point during their exchange, the suspect made sexual advances toward the woman, which she rebuffed, police said. He then allegedly punched her in the face, delivering significant injury with the blow.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is between 21 and 24 years old, weighs 160 pounds and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red and gray flannel shirt over a white T-shirt with dark jeans and a black hat.

If you recognize the man or have information about the incident, you can contact Riverside Detective David Smith at 951-353-7103 or davidsmith@riversideca.gov.