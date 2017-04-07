Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger and Mommy influencer Ashley Fultz joined us with the wardrobe essentials that you should be adding to your closet for spring. For more information on Ashley and her style tips, check out her blog or follow her on social media. A big thank you to Beverly Center for providing all the looks for the segment. For more information, go to their website.
Spring Wardrobe Essentials with Ashley Fultz
