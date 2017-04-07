BREAKING: Trump Nominee Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court by Senate

U.S. Airstrikes on Syria with Professor Josh Lockman

Posted 9:09 AM, April 7, 2017, by

US Foreign Policy Professor at USC Josh Lockman joined us with insight on the US Airstrikes on Syria in response to the deadly chemical attacks. For more information on Josh, you can visit his profile or follow him on social media.